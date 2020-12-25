Christian community celebrates Christmas

Christmas festivities were held in various churches of Faisalabad where Christian community celebrated the Christmas, on Friday

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The main event of Christmas was arranged at Catholic Church Railway Road where Bishop of Faisalabad Andreas Rehmat led the prayer.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various churches including Catholic Church Railway Road, Pakistani Church Chenab Club Chowk and other churches and met the Christian leaders there and wished them a Merry Christmas.

He also visited Presbyterian Church and presented a bouquet to the bishop. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officials of police and local administration were also present on the occasion in addition to Christian leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Christian people are playing an equal role for national development." He said that government is paying special attention to protect rights of minorities and in this regard all possible facilities are being provided to them at social and governmental level.

He said that the district administration has ensured foolproof security and administrative arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

The police department also made tight security arrangements for Christmas celebrations in Faisalabad by deputing police Jawans and installing CCTV cameras in and around churches.

In all major parks of the city, women, children belonging to Christian community continued to enjoy and share the joy of Christmas.

On this occasion all the churches were beautifully decorated with electric lamps.