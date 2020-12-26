Christian community celebrates Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Christian community celebrated its religious festival of Christmas with fervor and zeal, here on Friday.

Christians started special services in the Churches, which continued till evening of December 25 in all the Churches, however, the major service was performed at Church of Pakistan, Lahore Cathedral and other main churches of the provincial capital.

Various public and private departments, educational institutions, political parties and others had also arranged the Christmas cake cutting ceremony since start of the month of December.

Government took numerous steps to facilitate this minority segment of the country. The law enforcement agencies including the police also put in place a foolproof security apparatus around the Churches and Christian settlements as well as parks, food outlets and other recreational places where the Christians celebrated their festival.

Like the past, the provincial government had set up special counters in Model and Sahulat bazaars in the Christian settlements in all the districts of Punjab well before the arrival of Christmas, in which flour and other edibles were provided on subsidized rates.

Christian employees of the provincial government departments and hospitals have also been given their monthly salaries much earlier enabling them to celebrate Christmas most conveniently.

According to DIG (Operations) Lahore, 5,000 police officers and officials performed duty around the 623 churches and in Christian settlements in the provincial capital. Proper monitoring of sensitive and public places through CCTV cameras was carried out to avoid any unwanted incident.