Christian community celebrates Christmas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christian community celebrated Christmas with religious fervor and festivity here Saturday by attending events in the churches and holding parties at their residences.

The Christmas celebrations began with midnight mass late Thursday night in all the churches of Hyderabad.

The main midnight Mass occasions were held at St Thomas Church Civil Line and St Philip Church Tilak Incline where thousands of people attended.

Addressing the mass, the Bishop of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan highlighted the importance of Christmas.

He advised the community members to follow the message of Christmas to enlighten the world.

During the mass, prayers for peace, development and prosperity of Pakistan were also offered.

The prayers were followed by distribution of sweets and cutting of cakes.

The Christian community also attended the special services and visited their relatives and friends to exchange Christmas greetings.

In the evening fun and festivity functions will be organized to entertain the community.

The Hyderabad police put in place stringent security arrangements declaring some churches as very sensitive and others as sensitive.

The police spokesman informed that the SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Saddozai had classified many churches out of the total of 40 churches as very sensitive and sensitive.

The spokesman said the SSP had deployed of a non gazetted officer (NGO), a head constable and 8 constables at all the very sensitive churches.

A NGO, a head constable and 6 constables were deployed at the sensitive churches while a head constable and 2 constables at all the remaining churches, he added.

He said that prior to the prayer time the Special Branch combed the churches. According to him, the parking of vehicles in the premises of the churches was not allowed.

The spokesman said the SSP had also directed the traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic from the areas where the churches were located.

The SSP himself visited several churches to review the arrangements. The Hyderabad police also distributed sweets and gifts among the Christian policemen while the DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah and SSP congratulated them for celebrating the day.