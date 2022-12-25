Christian community celebrates Christmas across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Christian community living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated their religious event Christmas with zeal and enthusiasm.

The day was started with cake cutting ceremonies with Christmas trees decorated in churches including St. John's Cathedral, Peshawar Cantt., All Saints Church, Kohati Gate, Cathedral Church, Sunehri Masjid Road, Diocese of Peshawar, St. Michael Catholic Church, the Mall, Peshawar, St.Thomas Church Tarnab Farm Peshawar.

The participants extended greetings to each other and offered prayers for the country.

A special Christmas ceremony was hosted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House that was attended by Bishop Diocese of Peshawar, Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter and a large number of members from Christian communities. The ceremony was beautifully decorated with colorful buntings and banners. Special gifts were distributed among the children and the social workers.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said in a message that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights as citizens of the country.

Our religion, islam, teaches equal rights to minorities and our constitution guarantees them to celebrate their religious worship, rituals and festivals with complete freedom, he said.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ejaz visited All Saint Church in Kohat Gate and met with leaders of Christians. He was accompanied by SSP Operation and other concerned police officers. He said that the city police had ensured foolproof security arrangements in all the churches in provincial metropolis.

Similarly, Chief Secretary KP Dr Shahzad Bangash congratulated Christians and said that KP government has taken different steps for welfare of Christian's community by providing maximum facilities to them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wasil Khan Khattak attended a cake cutting ceremony held at Dhandar Road, Parachinar and extended greetings to Christian community.

District Police Officer Kohat Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani made detailed visits to the churches of the Christian community and reviewed security arrangements. DSP Headquarters Dad Mohammad and other concerned police officers were also accompanied by the DPO.