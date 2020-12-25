UrduPoint.com
Christian Community Celebrates Christmas Amid Strict Security

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:36 PM

Christian community celebrates Christmas amid strict security

The Christian community celebrated Christmas with religious fervor and festivity here Friday as events in the churches and parties held at different places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Christian community celebrated Christmas with religious fervor and festivity here Friday as events in the churches and parties held at different places. The Christmas celebrations began with midnight mass late Thursday night in all the churches of Hyderabad. The main midnight mass occasions were held at St Thomas Church Civil Line and St Philip Church Tilak Incline where thousands of people gathered. Addressing the people, the Bishop of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan highlighted the importance of Christmas. He advised the community members to follow the message of Christmas to enlighten the world.

During the mass, prayers for peace, development and prosperity of Pakistan were also offered. The prayers were followed by distribution of sweets and cutting of cakes. The Christian community also attended the special services and visited their relatives and friends to exchange Christmas greetings. The police spokesman informed that the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh had classified those 16 out of the total of 40 churches as very sensitive and sensitive.

The spokesman said the SSP had deployed a non gazetted officer (NGO), a head constable and 8 constables at all the very sensitive churches.

