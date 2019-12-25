Christian community celebrates Christmas with traditional and religious fervor

Christian community living in Islamabad on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with traditional and religious fervor by decorating Churches, houses, Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, lights and stockings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Christian community living in Islamabad on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with traditional and religious fervor by decorating Churches, houses, Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, lights and stockings.

The festivities of the day include distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and attending Mass.

Special services were held at Full Gospel Assembly Church, G-8/1, Saint Thomas Church, G-7, and Khatoon-e-Fatima Church in F-8, where Christian priests prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity of Pakistan.

Children sang Christmas carols and presented tableau highlighting message of love and peace.

The Christmas celebrations was also held in various settlements including 100 Quarters in F-6/2, France Colony in F-7/4, Faisal Colony, 66 Quarters and Musharraf Colony in G-7, Hansa Colony, Charles Colony, J Salik Colony and Miskeen Colony in G-8, Christian Colony in H-9, Essa Nagri in I-9, and Christian Colony in Iqbal Town.

Islamabad Police have arranged a comprehensive security for Christmas celebrations in the Federal capital, under which over 1,000 security personnel including lady police were performed their duties in different parts of the city.

As per security plan, different teams of Islamabad Police were patrolling in their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs.

The respective SPs also monitored the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas.