Christian Community Celebrates Easter
Published April 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Christian community on Sunday celebrated Easter with religious zeal, devotion, and reverence here and across the country.
Earlier, on Saturday night, Easter Eve was marked with enthusiastic preparations as Christian families flocked to shopping centres in all mega cities of the country including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan and other cities of the country.
Busy commercial areas such as Anarkali, Ichhra, Mall Road, Saddar Bazar area, Yatim Khana Market Yuhannaabad market witnessed a significant shopping rush from morning till 1am. Families, especially children, shopped for garments, shoes, and artificial jewellery.
Recreational parks in cities were scheduled to remain open from 9am to 1am on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Special arrangements have been made for activities like dodging cars, horse riding, boating in the lakes, and the chairlift at Iqbal Park were opened for the public.
Security personnel were deployed, and all church entrances were equipped with walk-through gates and CCTV cameras. Worship services were organised from 9am to 12pm.
In Lahore, prominent Christian religious leaders include bishops and other clergy within the Church of Pakistan expressed great satisfaction over the security arrangements, such as the Bishop of Lahore, and leaders of other Christian denominations.
Christian leaders Rashid Chauhan and Pastor Asif and other leading leaders of Lahore expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements.
