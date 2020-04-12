Christian community celebrates Easter

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Christian community in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh on Sunday celebrated Easter without traditional due to lockdown after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Easter celebrated entirely different from any other Easter celebrated by the Christian community in the history, since unlike congregations, masses and vigils being held in the churches, all special services, prayers and rituals were held and observed by the devotees from their homes electronically, through video link and national broadcast.

For the first time in the history of the country, the Christian community is celebrating the festival in the provincial capital in the most difficult times.

According to Christian leader, Gibraol Illimden, the entire community and priests had been given special instructions to observe anti-corona protocol and follow all precautions against the menace which included staying at home, use of face masks, sanitizer, gloves and washing hands repeatedly.

Principal, Saint Marry school, Sister Rozee appealed the people to stay at home and obey the rules and instructions by the government for their own safety from the coronavirus. Congratulating the Christian community and all Pakistanis on the great day, she prayed for safety of all Pakistanis and humans from the pandemic.