Christian community celebrates Easter festivity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The city's Christian community celebrated the Easter festivity here Sunday as Hyderabad police put in place strict security arrangements around the churches.

Thousands of members of the community attended the churches.

The joyous members of the community greeted each other and prayed for their success and prosperity.

All the churches including St Francis Xavier Cathedral and St. Thomas Church around the city held prayers which were well attended by the Christians.

"It's a day to rejoice the resurrection of Christ and to remind ourselves about our religious obligation to work for peace, equal rights, happiness and prosperity of all humanity," commented Aslam John, a resident of Kotri area who had come for prayer at St Francis Xavier Cathedral with his family.

The police spokesman informed that the people were allowed entry in the churches after body search while the walk through gates were also installed.

He added that the police patrolling around the churches and residential areas of the community were also increased.