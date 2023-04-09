Close
Christian Community Celebrates Easter Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Christian community celebrates Easter Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Like everywhere in the world, the Christian community in Pakistan is also set to celebrate their annual religious festival of Easter Sunday on 9th April (today) marking special services and other festivities.

Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from death, according to the Bible.

The followers of Christ believe that Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,008 years ago.

Just like any other festival, Easter Sunday also precedes special preparations by the people from different age groups including men, women and children.

The people living in different parts of the country make special arrangements to celebrate the Day.

The Christians celebrating the festival in Pakistan receive heartfelt greetings from their countrymen which manifests a great atmosphere of good religious and cultural harmony in the country.

All provincial police departments make special security arrangements to provide security cover to the minority communities on their festivals or special prayers.

The minorities in Pakistan are free to practice their religion.

Special services are hosted at different places across the country where the believers attend prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The state of Pakistan has constantly been taking administrative and legislative measures to protect the minorities' rights to provide them a safe and free environment, without any discrimination.

