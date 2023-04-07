Close
Christian Community Celebrates Good Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Christian community celebrates Good Friday

Christian communities residing in various areas of Bahawalpur celebrated Good Friday here with religious fervor and enthusiasm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Christian communities residing in various areas of Bahawalpur celebrated Good Friday here with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

On the occasion, religious celebrations were held in the Churches. The main service was held at Saint Dominic Church in Model Town-A.

Special security arrangements were done by Bahawalpur Police. The participants of the service were scanned by walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

Easter will be celebrated on April 9 (Sunday). Easter is an important annual religious feast in the Christian liturgical year. Good Friday and Easter fall on Friday and Sunday respectively between late March and early April each year, following the cycle of the moon.

