Christian community celebrates Xmas with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Christian community of the Khairpur celebrated Xmas with traditional zeal and religious fervour on Sunday amid elaborate security arrangements.

District Administration had made foolproof security arrangements with deployment of more than 50 police personnel around all churches of the town.

Big gatherings of Christians were held at the Saint Threasa`s Church, Station Road where priests delivered sermons and led special prayers.

They also offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. All churches were decorated with lights and buntings where most attractive aspect for children was Santa Clause replicas, while Christmas trees were also installed.