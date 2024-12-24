Christian community close to heart of CM Maryam Nawaz: Azma Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the Christian community was very close to the heart of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and she did not consider people of any other religion as a minority.

She expressed these views during a function held in honor of the Christian community at 90 Shahraa Quaid-e-Azam on Tuesday.

The information minister Punjab said, "In Maryam Nawaz's government, there are the same facilities for the minorities as for the majority." She said that "I am representing CM Punjab in a wonderful Christmas event today and I am very happy to be here. Undoubtedly, Christmas is a big day for all of us", she added.

The minister said that the Punjab government had taken numerous steps for religious minorities, including the issuance of minority cards, which will prove to be an important milestone. Along with this, the Christmas grant had also been increased.

She said that the CM Punjab directed the district administration and all DCs that strict security arrangements should be ensured in all Churches on the occasion of Christmas and no effort should be left from cleanliness to decoration.

Azma said that the event belongs to the Punjab government along with the Christian community, Maryam Nawaz herself went to Maryamabad on Easter and was present with the Sikh community on Basakhi as well.

Celebrating Diwali with the Hindu community, all these measures prove that there was no discrimination in the Punjab government regarding religion, minister added.

She invited all the participants to participate in the cultural event at Alhamra Hall on December 25 and said that the joys had increased manifold since December 25 was the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Christmas on the same day.

Azma Bokhari further said that the people of the Christian community serve us throughout the year, now they must be served.

The minister said that our government had launched several projects for the welfare of minorities to improve their economic, social and educational condition. Various steps were being taken for the Christian community in Punjab, including educational scholarships, health facilities and economic assistance schemes, she added and said that the government has introduced educational programmes and scholarships for the children of the Christian community so that they can get education for a better future.