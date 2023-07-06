Open Menu

Christian Community Condemns 'Islamophobic' Quran Burning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Christian community in Balochistan Thursday condemned the desecration of Quran terming it worst 'Islamophobic' act that displeased billions of Muslims across the globe.

"Desecration of Holy Quran is an unforgivable and heinous crime, Sweden must apologise to the Muslims for the incident," said Bishop Khalid Rehmat while addressing a press conference here.

Pastor Simon Bashir, Father Inayat Gill accompanied the bishop.

The bishop said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was unacceptable and blasphemous act in the name of freedom of expression.

Playing with the sentiment of any religion and belief on the name of freedom of expression was a great offence, he added.

He said that the entire Christian community was saddened over the incident.

No religion allowed the desecration of holy books of other religions, he added.

"Those who desecrate the Holy Quran do not deserve any leniency and must be taken to task," he said adding that the religious leader of the Christians, the Pope, had also openly condemned this incident.

The forces with a negative mentality were trying to spoil the peace of the world through such incidents, he added.

Incidents of insulting not only the Holy Quran but also other religions were happening in other secular countries, including Sweden, he pointed out.

He said that if Swedish people by allowing such anti-peace elements showed that they were uncivilized.

In response to a question, Bishop Khalid Rehmat urged the United Nations, the European Union and the world to play their role in punishing the accused.

He demanded for enacting the international laws to prevent such incidents in the future.

