Christian Community Congratulates Muslims On Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Christian community has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed good wishes.
Christian spiritual leader Archbishop Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr said that on behalf of the Christian nation, "I Cheer to all my Muslim brothers and sisters, government officials, Pakistan Army, Supreme Judiciary, lawyers community, civil society and others on the joyous occasion of Eid".
He said that Eid is also the day of completion of the one-month training that Muslim brothers and sisters received during Ramzan.
Peace committee member Holy Family Catholic Church Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Christian social worker Sarfaraz Francis Vicky, Haris Ghori and other Christian communities of twin cities have also congratulated the Muslim brothers on Eid.
Recent Stories
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM appoints Dr. Mujeebuddin Sarahi as SMIU VC for second tenure9 minutes ago
-
Lanjar extends congratulations to Yousuf Raza Gillani on winning unopposed election as Senate Chairm ..9 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sukkur bus terminal9 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz expresses concerns on delay of rehabilitation of flood victims’ projects9 minutes ago
-
528 spots identified for installing CCTV cameras under Safe City Project : CPO19 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah, Shafqat Shah felicitate Eid-ul-Fitr19 minutes ago
-
CTP forms special squad to prevent one wheeling28 minutes ago
-
Trigger-happy gang busted, 7 held29 minutes ago
-
Three distilleries unearthed, four drug peddlers held29 minutes ago
-
No load shedding during Eid holidays29 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates as Yusuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman29 minutes ago
-
Spiritually motivated youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging iftari during Rama ..38 minutes ago