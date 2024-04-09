Open Menu

Christian Community Congratulates Muslims On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Christian community has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed good wishes.

Christian spiritual leader Archbishop Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr said that on behalf of the Christian nation, "I Cheer to all my Muslim brothers and sisters, government officials, Pakistan Army, Supreme Judiciary, lawyers community, civil society and others on the joyous occasion of Eid".

He said that Eid is also the day of completion of the one-month training that Muslim brothers and sisters received during Ramzan.

Peace committee member Holy Family Catholic Church Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Christian social worker Sarfaraz Francis Vicky, Haris Ghori and other Christian communities of twin cities have also congratulated the Muslim brothers on Eid.

