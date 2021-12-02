PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A representative delegation of Christian community Wednesday met with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada and informed him about the problems in construction of Assembly of God Church.

The delegation led by Pastor Josef and Saleem Nabi informed the CM's aide about the problems and hurdles affecting construction of the church.

Wazirzada assured delegation of providing Rs. 6 million for the church besides resolution of problems affecting the construction process.

He said that government is working for the facilitation of minorities and added that a record amount of Rs. 1.45 billion has been allocated for welfare of minorities in annual development budget.