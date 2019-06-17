Christian community delegation calls on minister for human rights Shireen M Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A representative delegation of Christian community led by Joseph Francis, Member of the British Empire and National Director, Centre for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) called on the Federal Minister for Human rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad on Monday.They discussed the various human rights issues relating to minorities

They discussed the various human rights issues relating to minorities. On this occasion, Minister said we are committed to ensure the fundamental rights of all our citizens in pursuance to our Constitution and International commitments.Delegation apprised the Minister about some of the issues which their community have been facing and also put forward some suggestions and she informed them that some of their suggestions are already being worked upon.