Christian Community Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

A three-member delegation of the Christian community led by Saleem Michael Advocate called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A three-member delegation of the Christian community led by Saleem Michael Advocate called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

They discussed the problems that are being confronted to the Christian community and other important matters including security arrangements on Christmas Day, said a spokesperson of the Governor's House.

Talking to the members of the delegation, the Sindh Governor assured them that the problems of the Christian community would be resolved on a priority basis.

The minorities in Pakistan enjoy absolute freedom to practice their faiths and exercise their rights, he added.

Imran Ismail said that the role of the minority community in national development, economic prosperity, and social services was invaluable.

The Sindh Governor said that the members of the Christian community are doing great services in health, education, and other fields and also congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas Day.

