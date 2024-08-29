Open Menu

Christian Community Demands Arrest Of Killers Of Dawood Raphael

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Christian community while expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation has demanded that the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur to apprehend and prosecute the real culprits behind the brutal killing of Dawood Raphael who was killed under mysterious circumstances on August 10, last.

During a press conference held at the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, followed by a protest demonstration, community leaders—including Dawood’s uncle and Nursing Superintendent at SHPD Peshawar, Shamon Farhan Bhatti; Pastor Yusuf TM Azam; Bishop Chaplain; Pastor Aamir William; Pastor George Ghulam; Elder Nadeem Masih; Pastor Emmanuel Suhail; Director Nursing at LRH, Esther Shaheen; Pakistan Nursing Council member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Mola; and former Provincial President of the Nursing Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farukh Jaleel strongly condemned the murder.

Dawood Raphael, an educated Christian youth, was murdered under mysterious circumstances.

The victim was the sole support for his widowed mother and sisters. Despite having received over fifty awards and certificates for his achievements in education and sports, Dawood’s murderers remain at large. His family and the community alleged that the police investigation was not satisfactory in the case saying that the real perpetrators have not yet been arrested.

Visibly stressed, Dawood’s sisters pleaded with the media for answers on why their brother was killed and why the culprits remain free.

Fazal Mola of the Pakistan Nursing Council denounced the murder, calling for accountability and emphasizing that no one has the right to decide about the other person’s life.

He urged the police to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation.

Following the press conference, the Christian community staged a protest, holding banners and placards demanding justice for Dawood and the identification and punishment of those responsible. The protest saw participation from a large number of community members, hospital nursing staff, and family members.

