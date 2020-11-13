UrduPoint.com
Christian Community Demands Protection Of Entrusted Properties

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Christian community demands protection of entrusted properties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Christian community Friday demanded protection of entrusted properties including graveyards, educational institutions, and healthcare providing units across the province.

The community gathered in front of Peshawar Press Club led by Christian Community President Prevaiz Akhtar demanded cancellation of non-objection-certificate issued by Cantonment board Peshawar to a private advertiser for installation of an advertisement's billboard at Christian's graveyard (Gora Qabristan).

They condemned levelling of old graves from Gora Qabristan for installation of a billboard. However, they lauded steps taken by Archaeology and Museums department Director General Dr Abdul Samad for removal of an advertisement pole on the request of the community.

Speaking on the occasion, the other members of the community including Irfan Maseeh, Noman Bashir and Danyal Jamsheed said that the institutions run by the Christian community were serving masses without any discrimination and protection of minority community's properties and institutions was the responsibility of the state.

They said that the Gora Qabristan was among the oldest graveyards of the region and giving consent to install an advertisement pole has hurt the feelings of the Christian community. They also warned countrywide protest if the NOC was not cancelled.

