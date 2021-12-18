UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Finalizes Preparations To Mark Christmas

Sat 18th December 2021

Christian community finalizes preparations to mark Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :With less than only five days left in the grand festival of Christmas, the Christian community in the Federal capital, like across the country, has started giving final touches to their preparation for celebrating this festival in august manner.

Christian community started their preparation for marking this festival at the advent of December every year through buying all the essential items like dresses, shoes and other accessories besides decorating Christmas tree and buying gifts and cakes.

The main markets and shops of the capital city have displayed its stock of Christmas related accessories for attracting the community while the sweet shops are also ready to earn huge business through selling cakes and sweets on this occasion.

"Christmas is the main festival during this winter season through which we can earn good profits through selling Christmas tree embellishments, chocolates, flowers and gift items in a bulk", Murad Ali, a shop owner at F-10 Markaz said.

Talking to APP, he said, "Although we are expecting good sale this years' Christmas but still the threat of new variant of COVID-19 is looming on our heads as we can only earn good profits if the situation remains normal".

"The COVID-19 impacted our sale during the last two years due to the fear associated with this virus and restricted movements of buyers following the prevent measures to contain virus spread however this year situation is still favourable for earning profits", he observed.

The festival will be marked through different activities ranging from community gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities while the main attraction of the Christmas celebrations is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas.

The youngsters decorate the Christmas tree with different ornaments including baubles, small bells, painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

"Bringing Christmas tree to home and decorating it with different unique ornaments at my home and office is the most attractive feature for me on this occasion besides arranging a cake cutting ceremony and exchanging gifts", Asiya Masih, a government employee said.

She said, "Sharing happiness with others on such occasion gives a sense of joy and contentment and we should collectively pray for the safety of all the citizens from the new wave of pandemic during our visits to churches".

It has been observed that a number of stalls have been set up outside the Katchi Abadis where the majority of Christian community reside. The stalls owners have displayed variety of decorative ornaments as well as dress of Santa Claus which is the source of attraction for the youngsters and children.

Different brands and eateries in capital are also offering good discounts on the occasion of Christmas to attract more buyers.

Christmas is the occasion when all young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrate the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.

