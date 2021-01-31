UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christian Community Fully Supported Kashmir Freedom Movement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Christian community fully supported Kashmir freedom movement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Christian community always stood by Kashmiri people and support their legitimize freedom struggle against the illegal occupation of India through military force.

Chairman Minorities Professional Development and human rights activist, Augustine Jacob expressed these views while talking to APP.

He said that Christian community strongly opposed and condemned Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since independence of Pakistan and fully endorsed right of plebiscite to Kashmir people so that they could decide about their future.

Augustine Jacob said that Christian community in the country and abroad felt the grief and pain of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stood shoulder to shoulder in their heroic freedom struggle until they could not get legitimate right of self determination as promised by the UN resolutions.

He said that special prayers ceremonies would be held in all Churches of Peshawar on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He said that leadership of churches including Bishop of Peshawar, Sarfaraz Peter always raised voice for rights of Kahsmiri people at every forum and has been participated in Kashmir solidarity rallies on February 5 every year.

He paid tribute to courage and resilience of Kashmiri people by defying ongoing brutalities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

He said that international community should take notice of inhuman lockdown, communication blockage and arrest of political leadership and activists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 , 2019 when Modi regime abrogated Article -370.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar United Nations Jammu Independence Bishop February August 2019 Christian All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

27 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

27 minutes ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid chairs Board of Directors meetin ..

28 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.