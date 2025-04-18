Christian Community Hails Punjab Govt For Notifying Holidays On Religious Festivals
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Christian community of the twin cities on Friday expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government for notifying holidays on the religious festivals of Good Friday and Easter.
Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, a Special Representative of Christian spiritual leader and Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad for Interfaith Harmony, in a joint statement, said that there was a long-standing demand of the Christian community for holidays for them on their religious festivals - Good Friday and Easter.
“Considering this, the Punjab Government has issued a notification of public holidays for the Christian community on Good Friday and Easter throughout the province,” they added.
The Christian community, they said, appreciated and valued the provincial government’s initiative.
They demanded that the implementation of the holiday orders for Christians on their festivals must be ensured.
Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar said that today (Friday), the Christian community celebrated Good Friday across the country, while on Monday, April 21, they would celebrate Easter.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIMA Conference: Experts urge policy coherence & maritime revival1 minute ago
-
Christian community hails Punjab Govt for notifying holidays on religious festivals2 minutes ago
-
President congratulates Saba Talpur on winning bye election2 minutes ago
-
Qaqlasht festival kicks off at Upper Chitral12 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan for elimination of corruption & incompetence: New business plan for PLIC21 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti hails Uraan Pakistan, terms visionary and well-planned initiative21 minutes ago
-
KU awards 16 PhD, 49 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines21 minutes ago
-
AJK district council chairman calls on Governor GB22 minutes ago
-
AIOU launches Russian Language Course31 minutes ago
-
IHC stops CDA from action against marriage halls, marquees32 minutes ago
-
Training on “Orientation and Mobility Techniques for Visually Impaired Persons” concludes41 minutes ago
-
PTA grants license to VPN service providers under class license41 minutes ago