Open Menu

Christian Community Hails Punjab Govt For Notifying Holidays On Religious Festivals

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Christian community hails Punjab Govt for notifying holidays on religious festivals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Christian community of the twin cities on Friday expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government for notifying holidays on the religious festivals of Good Friday and Easter.

Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, a Special Representative of Christian spiritual leader and Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad for Interfaith Harmony, in a joint statement, said that there was a long-standing demand of the Christian community for holidays for them on their religious festivals - Good Friday and Easter.

“Considering this, the Punjab Government has issued a notification of public holidays for the Christian community on Good Friday and Easter throughout the province,” they added.

The Christian community, they said, appreciated and valued the provincial government’s initiative.

They demanded that the implementation of the holiday orders for Christians on their festivals must be ensured.

Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar said that today (Friday), the Christian community celebrated Good Friday across the country, while on Monday, April 21, they would celebrate Easter.

Recent Stories

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

53 minutes ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

5 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

5 hours ago
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

5 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

7 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

7 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

8 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan