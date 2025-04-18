Christian community hails Punjab Govt for notifying holidays on religious festivals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Christian community of the twin cities on Friday expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government for notifying holidays on the religious festivals of Good Friday and Easter.

Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, a Special Representative of Christian spiritual leader and Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad for Interfaith Harmony, in a joint statement, said that there was a long-standing demand of the Christian community for holidays for them on their religious festivals - Good Friday and Easter.

“Considering this, the Punjab Government has issued a notification of public holidays for the Christian community on Good Friday and Easter throughout the province,” they added.

The Christian community, they said, appreciated and valued the provincial government’s initiative.

They demanded that the implementation of the holiday orders for Christians on their festivals must be ensured.

Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar said that today (Friday), the Christian community celebrated Good Friday across the country, while on Monday, April 21, they would celebrate Easter.