Christian community held rally to condemn desecration of Holy Quran

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Christian community in Sukkur held a rally to condemn the desecration of Quran terming it the worst 'Islamophobic' act that displeased billions of Muslims across the globe.

Addressing the rally, Father Yaqoob, Gibreel Illumudin, Aneel Yasir, and bishop said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was an unacceptable act in the name of freedom of expression.

They said that playing with the sentiment of any religion and belief in the name of freedom of expression was a great offense. Bishop said that the entire Christian community was saddened by the incident.

He said No religion allowed the desecration of holy books of other religions.