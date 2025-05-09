Christian Community Holds Solidarity Rally With Pakistan Army
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Christian community of Rawalpindi organized a peaceful rally on Friday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn India's aggression towards Pakistan.
The rally, held under the auspices of the International Full Gospel Fellowship (IFGF), a leading international consortium of Global Churches, and was led by its Rawalpindi's Chairman Pastor Justin Javed, marched from Gordon College Church and concluded outside the Rawalpindi Press Club.
A large number of community members including pastors, women, children and elders participated in the rally.
Participants carried placards and chanted slogans in support of Pakistan's armed forces. They also strongly condemned India's hostilities against Pakistan.
Addressing the gathering, Pastor Justin Javed said that the Christian community stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers who are defending our motherland.
He condemned the Indian acts of international laws' violation in the strongest terms, urging the international community to take notice of this.
"The entire nation, including all religious minorities, is united against Indian aggression", he said adding that the valour defence forces of Pakistan are giving a befitted response to the enemy.
In a brief interaction with APP, Pastor Javed said that India was once again mistaken and underestimated Pakistani nation.
"Modi should know that we are one nation, everyone of us is Army Chief, and everyone of us is ready to fight with you along with our brave soldiers", he said.
The Pastor Javed further said that the minorities, particularly the the Christian community are ready to sacrifice their blood for the safety and stability of Pakistan.
