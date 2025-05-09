Open Menu

Christian Community Holds Solidarity Rally With Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Christian community holds solidarity rally with Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Christian community of Rawalpindi organized a peaceful rally on Friday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn India's aggression towards Pakistan.

The rally, held under the auspices of the International Full Gospel Fellowship (IFGF), a leading international consortium of Global Churches, and was led by its Rawalpindi's Chairman Pastor Justin Javed, marched from Gordon College Church and concluded outside the Rawalpindi Press Club.

A large number of community members including pastors, women, children and elders participated in the rally.

Participants carried placards and chanted slogans in support of Pakistan's armed forces. They also strongly condemned India's hostilities against Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Pastor Justin Javed said that the Christian community stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers who are defending our motherland.

He condemned the Indian acts of international laws' violation in the strongest terms, urging the international community to take notice of this.

"The entire nation, including all religious minorities, is united against Indian aggression", he said adding that the valour defence forces of Pakistan are giving a befitted response to the enemy.

In a brief interaction with APP, Pastor Javed said that India was once again mistaken and underestimated Pakistani nation.

"Modi should know that we are one nation, everyone of us is Army Chief, and everyone of us is ready to fight with you along with our brave soldiers", he said.

The Pastor Javed further said that the minorities, particularly the the Christian community are ready to sacrifice their blood for the safety and stability of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

5 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

9 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

18 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

18 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

18 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

18 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

18 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

18 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan