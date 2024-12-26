Christian Community In AJK Celebrates Christmas With Zeal & Fervor
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 01:30 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Christian community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with full religious zeal and fervor, renewing their pledge to spread Jesus Christ's teachings of love, harmony, and brotherhood.
Special ceremonies were held across the region, including in Mirpur district, where Christians gathered to pray for Pakistan's progress, prosperity, and sovereignty, as well as for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Christian leaders, including Parish Priest Reverend Father Loyees Aakash and President Christian Community Organization, Pastor Illayas Murad, emphasized the importance of tolerance, love, and affection in establishing peace and harmony globally.
They vowed to work collectively with all segments of society to promote harmony and brotherhood.
Younis Bhatti, a Christian community leader and Executive Member of the National Council of Christians, reiterated the community's resolve to serve Pakistan and AJK, saying that minorities enjoy full liberty to perform their religious rites and other obligations.
Bhatti praised the government's liberal approach, calling Pakistan and AJK a "paradise" for minority communities.
The celebrations included special prayer services, gift distribution among children, and cultural events. Participants also offered prayers for Pakistan's security, stability, and prosperity.
APP/ahr/378
