Christian Community Larkana Celebrate Annual 53rd Holy Pilgrimage Of Bibi Mariyum In Church
Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In Larkana, the three-day religious rituals celebrated by the Christian community in Larkana for the 53rd annual holy pilgrimage of the Bibi Mariyum came to an end on Sunday in the St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
On the occasion of the annual pilgrimage to the Holy Bibi Maryum, organized by Father Ashfaq George, Father Nadeem Pyari Lal, Father Qaiser Botha and organized by Parvez Michael, Sagar Anthony, Arthur Michael, Farooqui, Yusuf John, Sunil, Jonny Gervais at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
In which men, women, children, youth and people of all ages participated in large numbers from the Christian community and expressed their happiness by throwing flowers, notes, gold necklaces and tears at the funeral of Baby Maryuam.
On this occasion, a special prayers ceremony was held in St. Joseph's Catholic Church under the leadership of Father Ashfaq Charge, in which special prayers were requested for the country's security and prosperity of Pakistan.
In this regard, the leaders said that the coming of Jesus and Bibi Maryuam to this world is a great miracle, the history of which will continue until the resurrection. We offer the special worship. This year, the annual pilgrimage was celebrated by the Christian community with religious fervor.
