Christian community leaders visit Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police and Christian community leaders are working together to promote inter-faith harmony and through mutual cooperation and joint measures, malicious activities are being eradicated by eliminating negative propaganda.

He said this during a meeting with Christian community leaders, priests and Christian scholars at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that having an opinion difference is a basic human and social instinct, the feeling of security starts with trusting each other, use of the religion card for any personal act and revenge is very inappropriate, and punishable crime.

Dr. Usman Anwar said, "For a safe and peaceful Punjab and promotion of inter-faith harmony, we all have to trust each other." Punjab Police have set up Meesaq Centers for inter-faith harmony and solving the problems of the minority community especially Christian citizens, through the platform of which the provision of policing services to the Christian citizens on a priority basis and solving their problems is being ensured.

During the meeting, the formation of the Meesaq Council for close contact with the Christian leaders came under discussion.

According to details, Christian community leaders, bishops and eminent Christian scholars visited the Central Police Office.

The delegation of Christian leaders from across the province, including Lahore, included pastors and bishops.

Christian religious leaders during meeting with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the services of Punjab Police for providing protection to Christian citizens.While talking, the Christian leaders said that the Punjab Police provided complete protection to human lives by controlling the extremist elements in some cities including Jaranwala.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the Christian leaders and inquired about their problems.

Senior officers including Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Security Kamran Adil, AIG Operations Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shehzad and DPO Sargodha Faisal Kamran were also present.