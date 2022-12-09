Christian community members calls on KP Governor

A delegation of Christian community here on Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on assuming new responsibilities.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Christian community here on Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on assuming new responsibilities.

The delegation was comprised of Bishop, Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters, Pastor Shehzad Murad and prominent Christians of the city.

The delegation felicitated governor on assuming constitutional responsibilities and invited him to attend ceremonies relating to Christmas.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said,"Minority communities are enjoying equal rights like others as enshrined in the constitutions."He said that government has also taken measures to protect rights of minorities and to ensure freedom to practice religion and celebrate festivals. He also assured cooperation to minority communities for solution of their problems.