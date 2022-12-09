UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Members Calls On KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Christian community members calls on KP Governor

A delegation of Christian community here on Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on assuming new responsibilities.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Christian community here on Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on assuming new responsibilities.

The delegation was comprised of Bishop, Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters, Pastor Shehzad Murad and prominent Christians of the city.

The delegation felicitated governor on assuming constitutional responsibilities and invited him to attend ceremonies relating to Christmas.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said,"Minority communities are enjoying equal rights like others as enshrined in the constitutions."He said that government has also taken measures to protect rights of minorities and to ensure freedom to practice religion and celebrate festivals. He also assured cooperation to minority communities for solution of their problems.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Minority Christmas Bishop Ghulam Ali Christian Government

Recent Stories

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to div ..

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to divorce rumors

28 minutes ago
 Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to E ..

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to England for 281 runs

41 minutes ago
 Population Dept organises competition at Jilani Pa ..

Population Dept organises competition at Jilani Park

3 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea about PIC

IHC serves notices in plea about PIC

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges world community to do justice to Pal ..

Ashrafi urges world community to do justice to Palestinian and Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 EU's Council Agrees Mandate to Negotiate Environme ..

EU's Council Agrees Mandate to Negotiate Environmental Crime Directive With Parl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.