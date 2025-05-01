Christian community organises Pakistan Zindabad convention to express solidarity with armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Christian community in Gujranwala on Thursday held a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ convention at St. Paul’s Church to express solidarity with the armed forces.

A large number of Christians, Sikhs and Muslims from Gujranwala participated in the convention all minorities in the country have always stood by the armed forces of Pakistan in every difficult time.

The aim of the convention was to reaffirm national unity and the resolve to defend the homeland after the Pahalgam false flag operation.

The participants paid a grand tribute to the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces for the defense of the homeland.

The participants raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” during the convention.

Speakers at the convention stated that it was time for the entire nation to raise one flag and unite and face the challenges facing the country.

"We stand with the Pakistan Army and will shed the last drop of our blood to defend our country," participants of the convention reaffirmed their commitment.

They were of the view that Pahalgam false flag operation was a failure and a source of embarrassment for the Indian forces and announce that a befitting reply will be given to any possible aggression by India.

