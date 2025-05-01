- Home
- Pakistan
- Christian community organises Pakistan Zindabad convention to express solidarity with armed forces
Christian Community Organises Pakistan Zindabad Convention To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Christian community in Gujranwala on Thursday held a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ convention at St. Paul’s Church to express solidarity with the armed forces.
A large number of Christians, Sikhs and Muslims from Gujranwala participated in the convention all minorities in the country have always stood by the armed forces of Pakistan in every difficult time.
The aim of the convention was to reaffirm national unity and the resolve to defend the homeland after the Pahalgam false flag operation.
The participants paid a grand tribute to the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces for the defense of the homeland.
The participants raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” during the convention.
Speakers at the convention stated that it was time for the entire nation to raise one flag and unite and face the challenges facing the country.
"We stand with the Pakistan Army and will shed the last drop of our blood to defend our country," participants of the convention reaffirmed their commitment.
They were of the view that Pahalgam false flag operation was a failure and a source of embarrassment for the Indian forces and announce that a befitting reply will be given to any possible aggression by India.
APP/mhn-mao
Recent Stories
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian community organises Pakistan Zindabad convention to express solidarity with armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Labour Day marked with rallies and tributes across Hazara Division,3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking all possible steps to provide a dignified lifestyle to workers: CM Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for global cooperation to achieve green economy at Geneva Summit3 minutes ago
-
Eight killed as car falls into ravine on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan3 minutes ago
-
Let there be no ambiguity: any Indian military misadventure to be met with swift, resolute notch-up ..3 minutes ago
-
Four member gang of street criminals arrested13 minutes ago
-
Labor Day dignified ceremony held13 minutes ago
-
IAC to meet on Monday to review water situation for Kharif season13 minutes ago
-
DC issues special instructions regarding heatwave forecast13 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation discusses investment, economic development with Governor KP13 minutes ago
-
Islam only religion to protect rights of workers: Sardar Ghulam13 minutes ago