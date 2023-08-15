Christian spiritual leader Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad on Tuesday said the Christian community was playing a key role in the construction and development of the beloved country praised by various leaders of the nation and it would continue to play its role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Christian spiritual leader Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad on Tuesday said the Christian community was playing a key role in the construction and development of the beloved country praised by various leaders of the nation and it would continue to play its role.

He expressed these views while addressing the Independence Day Reception organised by the Christian community, a news release said.

Dr Joseph Arshad said that the Christian community had achieved significant achievements in all areas of life including education, health, social welfare and community development.

The government and other institutions recognised these outstanding services which were an undeniable proof of the sincere commitment of the Christian community in the betterment and development of the nation, he added.

Dr. Joseph Arshad said that the Christian community was determined to continue this journey of development and pledges to continue its services for the construction, development and prosperity of the beloved country.