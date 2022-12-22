UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Playing Role For Progress Of Country: IGP Balochistan

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday said that the Christian community was playing valuable services for the development of the province and the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the Christmas and New Year celebrations on behalf of the Christian community at the Central Police Office here.

On this occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George, Additional IG Police and DIG Headquarters Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Additional IG, CTC Kashif Alam, Bishop Khalid Rahmat, Father Basharat, AIG Establishment Zohaib Mohsin, AIGIT Arslan. Saleem, AIG Training (retd) Captain Sher Ali, AIG Welfare Atif Saleem, Ex-AIG Legal Nosheed Younis, Pastor Wilson Fazal and members of the Christian community were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the IG said that the Christian community should not be called a minority, because they were citizens of Pakistan and enjoy all those rights adding that all the minorities living in Pakistan were patriots.

He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and New Year and assured full cooperation to celebrate it with safety and freedom like every year.

On this occasion, Bishop Khalid Rehmat said that the Christian community was proud to call itself a Pakistani Christian community instead of a minority community.

He said that Pakistan was our independent country and along with other nations, we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for its integrity and prosperity.

At the end, the Christmas cake was cut and special prayers were offered for the development of the country and the nation, peace and order and promotion of brotherhood.

