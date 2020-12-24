'Christian community playing vital role in development of country'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Chairman Muhammad Abdullah Gul in his message congratulated the Christian community in Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated on Friday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he expressed his best wishes for the Christian community.

He said that today is the day to spread the message of peace, love, tolerance and humanity. The government of Pakistan treats all Pakistanis equally, including minorities, he said.

"The minorities enjoying complete economic, political and religious freedom in the country.

The Christian community is playing an important role in the development of the country", he said.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan fully protects the rights of all minorities and protection of life and property of minorities was also our religious responsibility.

He lamented that India was inflicting atrocities on minorities including Muslims, he urged the human rights organization to take action against gross violations of human rights committed in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).