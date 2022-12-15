UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Prays For Development, Prosperity Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Archbishop Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad said on Thursday that Christmas is a message of love, peace and that the Christian community is always wishful for the country's development and prosperity.

He expressed these views while addressing to Christmas celebration ceremony at Missionary St.Francis school Satellite Town.

He said special care should be taken for the deserving, poor and oppressed sections during the celebrations of Christmas.

Dr. Joseph said 'We must share the happiness of Christmas with our flood victims brethren and sisters and convey a message to them that the whole nation is with them in this hour of difficulty".

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Nadeem Michael said that missionary educational institutions played an essential role in promoting education and were engaged in providing quality education to Christian and Muslim students without discrimination.

Later, a cake was also cut on the occasion while the students presented fantastic tableaus and Christian songs.

