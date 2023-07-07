Open Menu

Christian Community Protested Against Desecration Of The Holy Quran In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Christian community protested against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawat Memorial Church BTC of Mirpurkhas strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran and demanded the Swedish government to award strict punishment to all the people involved in the incident.

The bishops, pastors and senior leadership of the BTC Church, representing the entire Christian community, on the issue of desecration of the Holy Quran, called on the Swedish government to stop those involved in deliberate actions and severely punish the guilty.

BTC Church Mirpurkhas administrations also observed protest rally and protest demonstration in premises of Church here on Friday.

While, BTC Church local administration said that anyone who believes in the holy books cannot condone such abominable acts as the desecration of the holy scriptures of any faith.

Freedom of expression should never be used to demean others, they said. The Christian community of Mirpurkhas condemns such actions and wants to assure our Muslim brothers that we understand their suffering and stand with them in solidarity.

"We have always raised our voice against such religiously provocative actions and will continue to do so", they added.

Rawat Memorial Church BTC protest was led by Bishop Kalim John, Pastor Arif Manzoor and Pastor Immanuel Bhatti with Pastor Samson, Pastor Devaraj, Sewa Pak CO Obaid Kaleb, Advocate Mumtaz Jarwar, Phineas John, Riyaz Joel and other Christians.

The community and residents of Mohalla Ali Town were also participated.

