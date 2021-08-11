UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Renews Pledge To Make Country Prosper

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Christian Community on Wednesday urged all religious communities to stay united and promote interfaith harmony, peace, equity and justice in the society.

Addressing a function held in connection with"National Minority Day", a religious scholar of the Christian community Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar said the 1973 constitution guarantees complete religious freedom, social justice and equality of rights to minorities.

"The celebration of Minority Day provides us with an opportunity to re-assure that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for a united and prosperous Pakistan," he added.

Babu said that the commendable service of religious minorities, along with Muslims was a glorious chapter in the history of the independence movement of Pakistan.

He said that the restoration of Ganesh temple in a short time in the area of Rahim Yar Khan reflected that the government was committed to protect the rights ofminorities as its constitutional duty.

Christian social leaders Sarfraz Francis, Haris Ghauri and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role of minorities to which they had contributed in various fields.

