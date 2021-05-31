UrduPoint.com
Christian Community Requests HMC To Maintain Cleanliness, Lighting Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:33 PM

The Christian community has requested the officials of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to maintain cleanliness and arrange lighting facilities in their areas of residence, places of worship and in their graveyards

A delegation of the minority community led by Chaudhry Yaqoob Aziz met the Administrator of HMC Altaf Hussain at his office here on Monday in this regard.

A delegation of the minority community led by Chaudhry Yaqoob Aziz met the Administrator of HMC Altaf Hussain at his office here on Monday in this regard.

They apprised the administrator about the lack of cleanliness and drainage issues in several residential areas populated by their community.

They also highlighted that a lack of lighting arrangements on the streets make the movement of the people in those areas difficult.

The administrator assured the delegation that both their issues would be taken up on priority.

He said he would ensure that cleanliness was maintained in their residential areas, churches and graveyards in addition to the lighting arrangements.

