UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christian Community Requests Street Lights, Cleanliness In Their Localities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Christian community requests street lights, cleanliness in their localities

The Christian community Thursday requested Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to maintain cleanliness and install street lights in the areas where the community will be celebrating the upcoming Christmas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Christian community Thursday requested Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to maintain cleanliness and install street lights in the areas where the community will be celebrating the upcoming Christmas.

A delegation of the community led by father Saleem Iqbal of St Andrews Church called upon the Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio in this regard at his office.

The delegation urged the administrator to direct his staff to maintain cleanliness and to install street lights in their neighbourhoods and around the churches in Hyderabad.

They pointed out the existing problem of a lack of sanitation and darkness in the streets during night time to the administrator.The Administrator on the occasion directed his staff to address both the concerns of the community on priority.

Related Topics

Christmas Hyderabad Christian

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

26 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

26 minutes ago

UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines

3 minutes ago

4 held for carrying weapons

3 minutes ago

Persons with special needs important component of ..

8 minutes ago

IMF, Argentina Make 'Good Progress' in Talks on Ec ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.