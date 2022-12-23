Christian community role in national development hailed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority cut the Christmas cake to share joys of Christian community and distributed gifts among Christian employees of the department, here on Friday.

FDA Director General Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, officers and Christian employees were present on the occasion.

DG Dr. Muhammad Zahid said that Christian community was playing a pivotal role in national and economic development. He said that the authority was mobilizing all resources for their welfare. He said that the rights of Christian staff would be provided to them.

He greeted the Christian community at their religious event.

President Workers Union Sadaqat Ali Baloch, General Secretary Mian Muneeb and others were also present.