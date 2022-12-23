UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Role In National Development Hailed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Christian community role in national development hailed

Faisalabad Development Authority cut the Christmas cake to share joys of Christian community and distributed gifts among Christian employees of the department, here on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority cut the Christmas cake to share joys of Christian community and distributed gifts among Christian employees of the department, here on Friday.

FDA Director General Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, officers and Christian employees were present on the occasion.

DG Dr. Muhammad Zahid said that Christian community was playing a pivotal role in national and economic development. He said that the authority was mobilizing all resources for their welfare. He said that the rights of Christian staff would be provided to them.

He greeted the Christian community at their religious event.

President Workers Union Sadaqat Ali Baloch, General Secretary Mian Muneeb and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Christmas Christian Event All Share

Recent Stories

Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Wo ..

Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Women's Education in Universitie ..

1 minute ago
 Two injured in Bolan accident

Two injured in Bolan accident

1 minute ago
 Sports Festival organised for prisoners of Central ..

Sports Festival organised for prisoners of Central Jail

1 minute ago
 Anti-smog drive: 9 industrial units, brick kilns s ..

Anti-smog drive: 9 industrial units, brick kilns sealed

1 minute ago
 Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

7 minutes ago
 Woman throws acid on husband, cut finger

Woman throws acid on husband, cut finger

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.