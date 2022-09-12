Christian community sends relief items for flood-hit

The Christian community dispatched ration and medicines for 300 flood victims of Taunsa Sharif here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Christian community dispatched ration and medicines for 300 flood victims of Taunsa Sharif here on Monday. Father Pascal Polas of the Catholic Dioceses of Faisalabad told a ceremony, held for dispatching the relief goods under the auspices of NGO Award Tenzeem Pakistan, that floods were a natural calamity and every patriotic Pakistani should help their brethren in this hour of need.

He paid the best tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for saving millions of lives during unexpected deluge and said that now the army was playing its role in relief and rehabilitation activities.

Later, Father Pascal Polas offered prayers while Peter Shahzad, Director Revenue WASA Jonson Gill, Ms. Cristina Peter, Tariq Mushtaq, Azeem Christopher, Pervez Paul Gill, Najam Rasheed, Akmal Gill, Yousaf Adanan and Waleed Raza were also present.