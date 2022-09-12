UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Sends Relief Items For Flood-hit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Christian community sends relief items for flood-hit

The Christian community dispatched ration and medicines for 300 flood victims of Taunsa Sharif here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Christian community dispatched ration and medicines for 300 flood victims of Taunsa Sharif here on Monday. Father Pascal Polas of the Catholic Dioceses of Faisalabad told a ceremony, held for dispatching the relief goods under the auspices of NGO Award Tenzeem Pakistan, that floods were a natural calamity and every patriotic Pakistani should help their brethren in this hour of need.

He paid the best tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for saving millions of lives during unexpected deluge and said that now the army was playing its role in relief and rehabilitation activities.

Later, Father Pascal Polas offered prayers while Peter Shahzad, Director Revenue WASA Jonson Gill, Ms. Cristina Peter, Tariq Mushtaq, Azeem Christopher, Pervez Paul Gill, Najam Rasheed, Akmal Gill, Yousaf Adanan and Waleed Raza were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Army Flood Christian Best Million

Recent Stories

CDA to hands over 5000 plots to owners in sector I ..

CDA to hands over 5000 plots to owners in sector I-15

52 seconds ago
 Ration bags distributed among flood-hit people in ..

Ration bags distributed among flood-hit people in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Univers ..

54 seconds ago
 Iraq facilitates Pakistani visiting to Arbaeen of ..

Iraq facilitates Pakistani visiting to Arbaeen of Imam Hussein

55 seconds ago
 KP to inaugurate its first landfill site for dispo ..

KP to inaugurate its first landfill site for disposal of solid waste

57 seconds ago
 Speaker NA visits British HC, signs condolence boo ..

Speaker NA visits British HC, signs condolence book on passing away of Queen Eli ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra ..

Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra fees by universities in Sindh ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.