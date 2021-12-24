Christian community set to celebrate Christmas on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian community on Friday finalized its preparations to celebrate the grand festival of Christmas on Saturday in a befitting manner in Islamabad.

The festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

Special cake cutting ceremonies will be held at different ministries and departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of humanity from the life threatening pandemic, the Covid-19.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

Strict security measures were being taken to ensure safety of the Christian community and forces had been deployed outside churches to thwart any untoward incident.