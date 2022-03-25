UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Stands With PM Imran: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Christian community stands with PM Imran: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Christian community firmly stands with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Christian community firmly stands with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was speaking at PTI's Minority Wing Convention at Youhanabad Catholic Ground on Friday. Representatives of religious minorities and a large number of the Christian community members attended the event. Prior to the convention, youth leaders from religious minorities organised a rally in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan from Model Town to Youhanabad.

Addressing the convention, Ejaz Alam said that the opposition would face a historic defeat. He said that record work had been done for religious minorities' welfare by the PTI government. The Punjab government also allocated largest budget for welfare of the minorities, he said and added that the youth of religious minorities were serving in every department.

The drama of no-confidence motion would fail badly, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Minority Budget Christian Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Still Retains Capacity to Impose Additional Cos ..

US Still Retains Capacity to Impose Additional Costs on Russia - Sullivan

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Planned to Conduct Combat Coordination of ..

Ukraine Planned to Conduct Combat Coordination of Nationalists Until February 28 ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt notifies spring vacations from Apr 1 to 7

KP Govt notifies spring vacations from Apr 1 to 7

2 minutes ago
 OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OP ..

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OPPO Glow Design, and Enduring Q ..

1 hour ago
 PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

1 hour ago
 SBP Governor unveils special report about progress ..

SBP Governor unveils special report about progress on SDGs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>