Christian community stands with PM Imran: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Christian community firmly stands with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was speaking at PTI's Minority Wing Convention at Youhanabad Catholic Ground on Friday. Representatives of religious minorities and a large number of the Christian community members attended the event. Prior to the convention, youth leaders from religious minorities organised a rally in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan from Model Town to Youhanabad.

Addressing the convention, Ejaz Alam said that the opposition would face a historic defeat. He said that record work had been done for religious minorities' welfare by the PTI government. The Punjab government also allocated largest budget for welfare of the minorities, he said and added that the youth of religious minorities were serving in every department.

The drama of no-confidence motion would fail badly, he added.