Christian community thanks PTI government: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on the behalf of Christian Community all over the Pakistan, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the celebrations of Christmas possible at national level for the second time in the history of Pakistan

He expressed these views during a seminar held at local hotel on Thursday.

He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for providing opportunities to the Christian community.