UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christian Community Thanks PTI Government: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:14 PM

Christian community thanks PTI government: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on the behalf of Christian Community all over the Pakistan, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the celebrations of Christmas possible at national level for the second time in the history of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on the behalf of Christian Community all over the Pakistan, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the celebrations of Christmas possible at national level for the second time in the history of Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a seminar held at local hotel on Thursday.

He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for providing opportunities to the Christian community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Christian Community Punjab Minority Christmas Hotel Christian All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Longer exposure to obesity linked to high diabetes ..

2 minutes ago

'Health dept to monitor vaccinators through geotag ..

2 minutes ago

Gunmen shot injured man in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Naila Baqir takes charge as DG Overseas Pakistanis ..

7 minutes ago

Kosovo coalition talks stall nearly 3 months after ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters arranges programme tit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.