Christian community to celebrate Christmas in AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Christmas- the religious festival of Christian fraternity, will be celebrated in AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division on Friday - Dec. 25, with fullest traditional religious fervor and devotion.

The Christian community will offer special prayer services for the progress, prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan and the freedom of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir from long Indian illegal occupation.

The organisers said that they would also offer special prayers for the unity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan coupled with the renewal of the pledge to perform an active role for the uplift of the motherland - Pakistan side by side the majority Muslim community of the country.

Special Christmas ceremonies will be hosted under the set SOPs due to COVID-19 at Mangla (Mirpur) under the auspices of Christian Welfare Trust.

The ceremonies will be attended by large number of people from all sections of life from the Christian community. The venues of the ceremonies were being beautifully decorated with colorful buntings and banners. Special gifts will be distributed among the children and the social workers Elaborated programs have been given final touches by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate Christmas with religious zeal and fervour, said Christian Pastor of Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Kashmir Christian Welfare Society S M.Gill.

Gill told APP here on Thursday that there was complete freedom to the minorities including the Christian community in AJK to perform their religious rites and other traditional and cultural obligations.

He said that the minority communities in AJK were provided conducive environment to perform their religious rights and other due obligations.