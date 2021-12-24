UrduPoint.com

Christian Community To Celebrate Christmas With Religious Fervor Across KP

Christian community to celebrate Christmas with religious fervor across KP

The Christian community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will celebrate Christmas with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christian community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will celebrate Christmas with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm on Saturday.

On the eve of Christmas, special prayer services will be held in all major churches of the province and large number of Christian community will participate in the religious celebrations.

The Christian community have bought new outfits for their children and will cook special foods and sweet dishes to celebrate the day .

They also decorated their houses with colourful lights, balloons and other decorative items.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

Special services will be held in all major churches, including the All Saints Church, Saint Josepha Catholic Church, Cathedral Church and Saint Michael Catholic Church which have been decorated with colourful lights and Christmas trees.

The participants will offer special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The Christmas cake cutting ceremonies are part of the celebrations across province in which government officails and dignitaries will participate to share joy of Christian community.

The district administration and police have finalized stringent security arrangements for a peaceful Christmas celebrations and avoid any untoward incident.

Police have setup walkthrough gates and heavy contingents of security personnel have been deployed outside and inside at churches for safety purpose.

