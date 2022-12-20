Christian community to plant one mln trees: Dr Joseph

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Archbishop Rawalpindi/ Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad on Tuesday announced that the Christian community would start a campaign to plant one million saplings on the occasion of Christmas to make Pakistan greener and greener.

Addressing the Interfaith harmony conference at a local hotel, he said that the Christian community was "striving for the development and prosperity of the beloved country" and the role of religious leaders was important for promoting inter-faith harmony.

On the occasion, the business community expressed solidarity with the Christian community and their determination to participate in the joys of Christmas.

In his address, President of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt Sheikh Hafeez extended Christmas greetings and said that the Christian community played a vital role in promoting religious tolerance and unity.

Speaking at the event, focal person of the district peace committee, Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi lauded the role of the district administration in devising the best security arrangements at Christian worship places.

He said the promotion of inter-faith harmony was the "need of the hour", and religious leaders must play their role in promoting religious tolerance.

Ali Hussain Arif, Pandit Rakesh Chand, Anoop Singh, Inspector Muhammad Iqbal in charge of Rawalpindi Police religious wing, Dr. Farhad, Akmal Shehzad Ghuman, Director Admin Press Information Department Saghir Wattoo, Pir Azmatullah, Shaukat Jafri, Malik Babar, and others also spoke while a cake was also cut on the occasion.