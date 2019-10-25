(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Christian community in Pakistan urged the United Nation's Human Rights council and other HR bodies to take immediate steps for lifting curfew from the Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a media briefing here on Friday, Senior Bishop Dr Azad Marshall said that not only Kashmiri Muslims but minorities living in India were also facing atrocities by Indian government.

Dr Azad said that rapid increase in violence related incidents against minorities by BJP led government in India was a matter of concern for the Christians.

He said, about 1400 cases of violence had been reported so far during the BJP government in India.

Today, minorities living in India were not feeling themselves safe and independent in carrying out their activities.

He demanded the government to review its decision of taking control of Edwardes College in KPK and an amendment in Christian Marriage Divorce Act.

To a question regarding opposition parties' proposed protest plan and Azadi March, he said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and 'Church of Pakistan' would not support any attempt which could create instability.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl should resolve its issues through dialogue, he suggested and added that agitation could harm Kashmir cause as well as country's economy.