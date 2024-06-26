Open Menu

Christian Community Welcomes Minority’s Rights Resolution

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Christian community welcomes minority’s rights resolution

The Christian community has welcomed the approval of the minority’s rights resolution by the National Assembly with a majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Christian community has welcomed the approval of the minority's rights resolution by the National Assembly with a majority.

Christian spiritual leader and Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad said that the Christian community applauded the Federal Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarrar and members of NA for tabling and approving the resolution in the National Assembly.

He also demanded the implementation of Justice® Tasadaq Hussain Jilani points for the protection of minority rights.

Joseph added that the development and prosperity of the motherland was possible only by ensuring the provision of equal rights to all citizens.

