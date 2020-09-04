UrduPoint.com
Fri 04th September 2020

The members of the Christian community also proved their metals in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as they had a great contribution in protecting the aerial boundaries of the homeland during the1965 war

The gallant and courageous PAF officers from the Christian community were awarded with the highest honours like Sitara-e-Jurat and Tamgha-e-Basalat for their great services and sacrifices in defending the country in1965, according to the official data.

The gallant and courageous PAF officers from the Christian community were awarded with the highest honours like Sitara-e-Jurat and Tamgha-e-Basalat for their great services and sacrifices in defending the country in1965, according to the official data.

Air Vice Marshal Eric Gordon Hall was one of them who commissioned as a pilot in 1943 and at the time of partition in 1947, he opted for Pakistan. Through his vision, dedication and hardwork, Eric rose to the prestigious rank of air vice marshal and the deputy chief of air staff and air attache in the US.

In 1965, when war was impending, he converted the air force's C-130s to heavy bombers, which were made capable of carrying up to 20,000 Pounds of bombs. To prove the efficacy of the use of C-130s he led the first bombing mission successfully over Kathua Bridge on September 11, 1965 and the higher command authorised 13 more similar missions. Eric G Hall was awarded the Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965.

Air Commodore Nazir Latif who graduated in 1950, led the most challenging raids, including the successful attack on Ambala inside Indian territory in 1965. On two occasions, his aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft guns but after a successful attack he flew back and landed safely. For his exceptional flying skills and valour the government of Pakistan conferred the Sitara-e-Jurat on him.

Famous Cecil Chaudhry graduated in 1960. His father Faustian Elmer Chaudhry was a famous photographer who witnessed the 1940 Resolution of Pakistan and was an active member of the Movement for Pakistan. In 1965, Cecil was working as a flight commander (training) under renowned Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui when war broke out. When Cecil and his comrades, Rafiqui and Yunus, reached their target of Halwara they were intercepted by numerous Hunter aircraft of the Indian air force. During the engagement, Rafiqui's guns jammedand he handed over the lead to Cecil who managed to return safely after shooting down a Hunter.

For his acts of courage, dedication and professional ability, Cecil received the Sitara-e-Jurat.

