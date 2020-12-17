UrduPoint.com
Christian Community's Services, Love For Country Beyond Any Doubt: DC

Christian community's services, love for country beyond any doubt: DC

Father of Saint Saviour's Church Sukkur, Yakoob Masih Thursday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar here at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Father of Saint Saviour's Church Sukkur, Yakoob Masih Thursday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar here at his office.

During the meeting, the DC said the role of Christian community was laudable. He said Christian community's services and love for country were beyond any doubt.

He said the government had taken comprehensive steps for welfare of the minorities.

